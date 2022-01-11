Is there a pay raise on tap for state government workers?

(AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is pushing lawmakers to approve a 5.5% state employee raise starting next month.

Missouri Budget Director Dan Haug on Monday asked the House Budget Committee for $91 million for raises this year.

Haug says the state is struggling to keep and recruit enough workers at mental hospitals, prisons and other state facilities.

The plan has support from key House and Senate budget leaders. But some Republican lawmakers on Monday raised concerns about promising state workers a raise without knowing if Missouri can afford it in the future.