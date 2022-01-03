Big bonuses could be on the way for potential new JC cops

Abc – 17 — Jefferson City’s Public Safety Committee unanimously voted Thursday morning to move forward with hiring incentives for police officers and communications operators.

The proposal will now go to the city council for approval. If approved, the Jefferson City Police Department plans to start offering the following incentives in March:

$10,000 for POST-certified officers;

$5,000 for non-POST-certified officers;

$5,000 for experienced communications operators; and,

$2,500 for communications operators with no prior experience.

Right now, JCPD says its average annual salary is approximately $63,000.

JCPD Chief Roger Schroeder said in the meeting that the department was at a critical point when it comes to staffing.

Currently, Schroeder said the department has 11 officer vacancies and more officials are expected to retire in the near future.