Will lawmakers revisit Missouri’s unpopular gas tax hike when they return to the Capitol? Ashland State Rep. Sara Walsh has pre-filed a bill to repeal the tax. But Wardsville’s Rudy Veit is one Mid-Missouri legislator who voted FOR the tax hike …

Missouri lawmakers approved the gasoline tax increase in May. It increases the state’s gas tax by two-point-five cents per gallon for five years, for a total of 12 cents.