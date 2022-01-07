Convicted Columbia wife killer will hear sentence today

Sentencing is scheduled for this (Friday) afternoon for a Columbia man who’s been convicted of the high-profile murder of his wife.

A jury deliberated for about seven hours in November, before convicting Joseph Elledge of second degree murder for the 2019 death of his wife, Menggi Ji. Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs is scheduled to sentence the 26-year-old Elledge at 1:30 today, and Judge Jacobs will also hear Elledge’s motion for a new trial. Menggi Ji was killed in 2019 and was buried in Rock Bridge state park.”