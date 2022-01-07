Missouri lawyers take on Biden mandates before SCOTUS

The office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will go before the United States Supreme Court to argue on Missouri’s lawsuits halting the Biden Administration’s attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on health care workers.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether or not to issue a stay of the injunctions issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana blocking the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule that requires all health care workers at facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are eligible for a medical or religious exemption.

Missouri’s attorney general is joined in the lawsuit by Louisiana’s attorney general.