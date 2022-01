A gun rights lobbyist claims a Mid – Missouri Senator is leading the effort to take the state’s Second Amendment Preservation Act off the books. The Missouri Firearms Coalition’s Aaron Dorr is going after Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden …

The law would levee stiff fines against any Missouri law enforcement agency that enforces federal gun laws restricting private gun ownership in the state. Dorr also claims that Governor Mike Parson has said he’s in favor of weakening provisions of the law.