JCMO house fire starts in flue

Abc – 17 — no one was hurt in a house fire in Jefferson City on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire coming from around a chimney of a house in the 1100 block of E. McCarty St. A neighbor reported they thought there was a flue/chimney fire.

Once fire crews arrived on scene, the fire was quickly contained to the area where it started. Fire officials determined the fire started in the fireplace of the home which was under renovation and then spread out of the flue into the attic of the house.

The department said a construction worker was on scene at the time of the fire but was not hurt.

JCFD reports E. McCarty St. was shut down for two hours during this incident.