ABC – 17 – Winter is on the way. Snow amounts will likely shift or change a bit as we get closer to the Wednesday / Thursday event, but a range between 2-5″ looks plausible with significant ice along the I – 44 corridor. . Areas north of I-70 will be on the higher end of that snow range as temperatures will be cooler there earlier. Some places could end up with 6-8″+ where heavier snow bands set up on Wednesday night.