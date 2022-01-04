Killer crash in Boone County

A head-on collision on Highway 63 north of Columbia has killed four people and left three children with serious injuries. Missouri state troopers say the crash happened at about 7:30 last (Monday) night on Highway 63, near Lake road. Troopers say the crash happened as 19-year-old Keith Sumner of Rocheport was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 63, and struck a second vehicle head-on. Sumner was killed, along with three occupants in the second vehicle: 34-year-old Christopher McClain, 29-year-old Jessica McKinlay and a ten-year-old juvenile. Three other children in McKinlay’s vehicle, ages 2,3 and 6, sustained serious injuries.