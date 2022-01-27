Lincoln narrows down list of president candidates

ABC – 17 — The Lincoln University Board of Curators will speak with three finalists for the college’s new president soon, according to the school.

The school did not share the names of the three candidates vying for the spot, a practice it employed during its search in 2012. The school said the three candidates have ties to either Lincoln itself or the state of Missouri and have worked in higher education.

The school hired search firm Greenwood/Asher and Associates last fall to help find the replacement for Jerald Woolfolk, who left Lincoln University at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

The school said the search firm helped the committee winnow down an initial pool of 235 candidates for the presidential spot at the historically Black college.