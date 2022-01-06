Listen to KWOS Live
Picture from KMIZ ABC17.

Manhunt prompts Helias lockdown

ABC – 17 — Helias Catholic High School was on a brief lockdown for 10 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Helias Catholic used a lockdown procedure to secure the interior of the school building out of an abundance of caution while law enforcement officials conducted an operation in the surrounding neighborhood.

Jefferson City police report there was an attempt to locate a suspect made by the US Marshals St. Louis office. It is unknown at this time if the suspect was arrested.

The lockdown involved securing doors and restricting movement within the school.

