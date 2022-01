‘Mr. Director … you might want to start paying your people a competitive salary’. Mo-Dot Director Patrick McKenna admits the turnover in his agency isn’t getting any better …

Mo-Dot drivers start at about $15 an hour while private over – the – road truckers make about $22 an hour. McKenna adds that money from federal sources and the Missouri gas task hike will pay for about 25 – percent of unfunded highway projects in the state.