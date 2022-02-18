Baby delivered in MU ambulance during snow storm!

The Boone County Fire Protection District says MU Health Care personnel and a Boonville police officer helped firefighters to deliver a healthy baby on I-70 near Columbia, during Thursday’s snowstorm. It happened at about 9:20 yesterday morning, after a Boonville police officer transporting the 29-year-old patient and her husband requested an intercept with an ambulance at a Boone County fire station. Boone County firefighter Ben Juengling assisted by driving the ambulance through hazardous road conditions, to the hospital. We’ll hear more details coming up at 7:10 this (Friday) morning, when Boone County Fire Protection District firefighter and EMT Ryan Benedict joins us live. He helped to deliver the healthy baby girl.

Benedict used to work for Zimmer Communications.