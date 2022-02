ABC – 17 — The family of one of the people killed in a crash in Osage County in January is now suing the company the other driver worked for.

The wreck happened on Highway 50 near Route N on Jan. 21.

Court documents say Kale Durr was driving an ice cream factory truck when he tried to pass a semi by going in the opposite lane of traffic.

That’s when troopers say he crashed head-on with a car driven by Zachary Patchin.

Both drivers were killed.