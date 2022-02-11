Listen to KWOS Live
‘Disagreement’ leads to incident at Blair Oaks

The Cole County Sheriff’s investigators now say a disagreement between two juveniles led to one of them being hit by a car in the Blair Oaks High School parking lot Wednesday night.

Officials report that around 3:50 p.m., deputies responded to the parking lot of the Blair Oaks High School for a possible pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle.

During the investigation, officials say there was some sort of disagreement that led to the incident.

An ambulance was called as a precaution but medical attention was not needed by the teen who was hit by the car.

