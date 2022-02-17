Maybe we should have shot that darn groundhog!

Schools are closed all across Mid – Missouri. Roads could be dangerous with the ice in the forecast.

TODAY — Rain, freezing rain, and sleet before noon, then snow and sleet between noon and 1pm, then snow after 1pm. The snow and sleet could be heavy at times. ice accumulation of less than a TENTH of an inch possible. snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Thursday Night

Snow likely, mainly before 8pm. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 41.