Roads crews are ready for another long couple of days

ABC – 17 — Public works crews in Cole County and Jefferson City are prepping for long days ahead as a winter storm will likely bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to Mid-Missouri starting early Thursday.

Cole County Public Works road crews’ shifts can be between 12 and 18 hours during winter storms.

Britt Smith, operations division director for Jefferson City Public Works, told ABC – 17 that he hopes that crews should only have to work one shift because the storm will be smaller than the mid-February storm that dumped 10 inches of snow or more on some parts of Mid-Missouri. But now snow totals for this storm are being increased.