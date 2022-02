While temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday in Columbia and Jefferson City, a cold front will move in Wednesday that could bring snow and/or ice.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Brad Charboneau says that a low pressure system will move into the region between Wednesday and Thursday. There will be widespread rain first, and Charboneau says the NWS is still determining the track. He also says timing is unclear.