ABC – 17 — Rain starts later today and amounts will range between 1-3″ over the entire event, but some of this will likely fall as sleet and snow.

There is a Flood Watch in place until Thursday night for areas along and south of Highway 50 where 2-3″ of rain could fall between tonight and Thursday morning. Low water crossings, streams, and creeks will all be affected.

Combined sleet and snow amounts will end up between 2-4″ before it all ends late Thursday.