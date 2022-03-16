Accused killer goes to trial in Cole County next week

ABC – 17 — A jury trial is set to begin on Monday in a 2018 Jefferson City murder case

JaHuan Whirley is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of 33-year-old Justin Kammerich in Dec. 2018. at an apartment complex off of West Atchison Street in Jefferson City. Whirley was 16 at the time of the shooting. A second 20-year-old victim survived the shooting.

Whirley is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree attempted robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.