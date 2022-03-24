Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
KWOS

Greitens investigator pleads guilty to a reduced charge

 (AP) — The investigator who played a key role in former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation in 2018 has pleaded guilty to evidence tampering.

Private investigator William Tisaby entered the plea Wednesday on the misdemeanor charge. Prosecutors dropped seven felony counts including perjury.

Tisaby was indicted in 2019 for crimes prosecutors said he committed while investigating allegations that Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman and threatened to use it as blackmail.

The trial comes as Greitens aims for a political comeback and faces allegations of abuse from his ex-wife.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer