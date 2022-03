Should a veteran be allowed to take a psychedelic drug if it helps him cope with the mental health issues he brought home from the military? State Rep. Tony Lovasco is sponsoring a bill designed to allow the medical use of small amounts of ‘magic mushrooms’ …

The bill would allow any Missourian to use psilocybin* at home or at a doctor’s office. It would also decriminalize the possession of up to four grams of mushrooms.