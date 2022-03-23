Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
KWOS John Marsh

JCMO man on trial in 2018 murder

ABC – 17 –The murder trial against Jahaun Whirley began Tuesday in Cole County.

Whirley, who was 16-years-old at the time, is accused of robbing and shooting Justin Kammerich and Alex Meyers on December 12, 2018. Kammerich died from his injuries. Meyers was shot three times and survived.

Whirley is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

During opening statements, prosecutors say Whirley shot and killed Kammerich in 2018.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer