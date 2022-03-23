JCMO man on trial in 2018 murder

ABC – 17 –The murder trial against Jahaun Whirley began Tuesday in Cole County.

Whirley, who was 16-years-old at the time, is accused of robbing and shooting Justin Kammerich and Alex Meyers on December 12, 2018. Kammerich died from his injuries. Meyers was shot three times and survived.

Whirley is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

During opening statements, prosecutors say Whirley shot and killed Kammerich in 2018.