Big meth bust in a JC neighborhood

ABC – 17 — Over 6 ounces of meth was seized after multiple agencies executed a drug search warrant on the 1500 block of Lake Street in Jefferson City according to the Cole County Sheriff’s Office.

the Cole County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Jefferson City Police Department SWAT Team searched the residence and seized 6 ounces of meth valued at $5,000 and $2,954 in US currency located inside of the residence.

Two subjects were taken into custody for felony trafficking of meth. Brittany Darnell had a felony parole absconder warrant. The other suspect has not been identified at this time.