Missouri officials go after Russian products

(AP) — Missouri officials proposed to cancel public contracts with Russian entities and pull Russian products from stores Wednesday as they joined a growing contingent of U.S. states targeting the country over its war against Ukraine.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said he was encouraging retailers to remove Russian products, such as alcohol, from their shelves and replace them with American-made alternatives. Some businesses already have done so, he said.

The board of the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System is to meet Thursday to consider divesting its Russian holdings and prohibit the future purchase of Russian securities.

The retirement system holds about $9 million in Russian securities through investments handled by external fund managers.