Names and more information in JCMO arrest

ABC – 17 — Two men were arrested Monday afternoon after Jefferson City police investigated a disturbance involving a gun on the 800 block of Stadium Blvd.

Jefferson City police responded to the scene and found D’Andre Nutall and Malik Mcghee-Polson talking between the vehicles according to a probable cause statement.

Police made contact with Nutall and Mcghee-Polson after both men reportedly attempted to conceal items in their respective vehicles.

Nutall allegedly attempted to headbutt and punch an officer.

Mcghee-Polson was in and found 40 grams of marijuana in various bags and a digital scale in the vehicle.