You have to love a Missouri lawmaker with a sense of humor. O’Fallon Rep. Tony Lovasco slipped a tongue-in-cheek tribute to 80’s pop star Rick Astley into an omnibus ‘special honors’ bill …

Astley may be best known for the viral internet meme known as ‘rick rolling’. A disguised hyperlink leads you to the video of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’. The video has been viewed 4 – (b) billion times