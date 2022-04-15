New JCMG center coming in May

One of Jefferson City’s largest health care providers plans a May 4th grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new $17-million surgery center on Jefferson City’s West Edgewood.

The Jefferson City Medical Group (JCMG) broke ground on the 28,000 square foot project in March. It has four operating rooms, three procedure rooms and two extended care suites.

JCMG plans a 4:30 grand opening and ribbon cutting on May 4th at the facility. More than 85 percent of the project’s construction contracts were awarded to mid-Missouri companies.