Columbia’s tied council race still up in the air

Columbia’s third ward council race remains a tie, and it’s looking more likely that the issue will be decided in another election. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon says that one provisional ballot and one absentee ballot were processed during certification on Monday, but NEITHER were in the third ward. Incumbent City Councilman Karl Skala and challenger Roy Lovelady each have 1,102 votes. Ms. Lennon tells KWOS News that candidates have the right to request a recount, but no request has been made that she’s aware of.

 

