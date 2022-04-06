Election 2022

** Complete returns — https://www.facebook.com/1045KWOS

Jack Deeken is the new Jefferson City First Ward Councilman. He defeated Jacob Robinett.

Erin Wiseman retains her Third Ward seat beating former Councilman Bob Scrivner.

Jefferson City’s sewer bond issue passes easily.

Erika Leonard and Anne Bloemke – Warren are elected to Jefferson City’s School Board.

John Weber and Glenn Reynolds win election to the Blair Oaks board.

The Taos election rules ballot issue passes.

Eugene school issue passes.

Holts Summit Mayor Landon Oxley is re-elected

Both Holts Summit and North Callaway fire district tax levies pass

Ashland Schools bond issue passes

Barbara Buffaloe is Columbia’s new mayor