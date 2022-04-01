Following a court challenge, Jefferson City’s Tuesday election is still a ‘go’

A Cole County judge has denied three Jefferson City voters’ request to throw out the city’s new ward map before next week’s election.

But the lawsuit will still go to trial this spring.

Penny Quigg, Carolyn McDowell and Douglas Thomas sued Jefferson City over the new ward map that was approved in November 2021. The Cole County Clerk’s Office argued that it’s too close to Election Day to make any changes.

The election is set for Tuesday, when Jefferson City voters will decide on contested city council races in two wards and a sewer bond issue.

Samantha Green, attorney for the voters, says they do not want the election canceled but for the wards to be reset to the prior ordinance and the election to continue based on the previous ward ordinance.

A trial is scheduled for May 27.