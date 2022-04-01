Celebrating Mom & Pop Business: ZCM Timber Harvesting

Small business owners create economic growth and provide almost 70% of all new jobs in the country. That’s why every year, on March 29th, we acknowledge the more than 27 million small businesses in this country by celebrating National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day. All this week, KWOS is celebrating these businesses in our community. Today we celebrate ZCM Timber Harvesting.

Zach is a fourth-generation logger, and has been in the logging industry his whole life. Cera & Zach met about 12 years ago, and started their own logging business back in 2011. At the time, they had one skidder and leased a log truck. They’ve since grown quite a bit, and now have 4 skidders, 2 tree cutters, 2 log trucks, and a high production sawmill. They told us they have been blessed with many family members to help run the companies over the last 10 years.

We’ve even had employees turn into family. We just couldn’t do it without them.

The logging and sawmill industry is forever changing. At ZCM Timber Harvesting, their goal is to educate landowners on the value of their timber, the potential their farms gain by harvesting mature timber, and gaining long-lasting relationships. So what’s their favorite part about logging?

It’s that you can take a standing tree and make so many everyday usable products, like lumber, railroad ties, blocking, sawdust, and slab wood for charcoal. We just enjoy what we do every day.

Please join us in celebrating ZCM Timber Harvesting today. Visit their Facebook page here.