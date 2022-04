Is this the year for legal marijuana in Missouri?

You may see recreational marijuana use legalized in Missouri sooner than later. Pro – marijuana lobbyist Eapen Thampy helped draft Representative Ron Hicks’ bill. But Thampy is concerned about a constitutional amendment proposal that could end up on your November ballot …

Both plans come at the legal recreational issue from different directions. Thampy feels a change in state law is adequate to address the marijuana question.