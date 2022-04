A second body has been found after a fatal shooting in Fulton this week. That body was found just blocks from where the incident left another man dead and another with gunshot wounds. Investigators also recovered a gun believe used. Fulton Police says the incident began Monday as a home invasion where a woman was beaten. No names have been released. Family members claim the second dead man was the one who was wanted in the incident. They say he had been wounded and was hiding after the attacks.