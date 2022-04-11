Listen to KWOS Live
Severe storms in the forecast

(NOAA) – Several rounds of thunderstorms will affect the area today through Wednesday. Today’s storms may produce 1 inch or larger diameter hail, and a few damaging wind gusts. A break in the thunderstorm activity is expected tonight and Tuesday, but more storms are expected to move into the region late Tuesday night, potentially producing more large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a few tornadoes.

The highest threat for severe storms will occur on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front, and a widespread and significant severe weather event is possible. All severe weather threats are possible on Wednesday afternoon including very large hail, widespread damaging winds, and tornadoes

