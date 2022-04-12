Spring storms on the way

All types of severe weather will be on the table for this next weather event. Whether it be Tuesday ahead of the front, or along the front Wednesday, storms will have potential for one inch or larger hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes.

If the cap holds, we expect a later storm risk that may bypass Tuesday all together, and become a Wednesday morning problem. Overall, the threat across Mid-Missouri looks highest between mid-morning and late afternoon Wednesday, with a time frame of about 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.