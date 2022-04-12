Standoff with armed felon ends in Moberly

A convicted murderer with ties to Columbia who barricaded himself inside his Moberly home for more than 20 hours is now in custody. Randolph County authorities arrested 59-year-old Steven Thorp at about 3:30 this (Tuesday) morning. Our news partner ABC-17 reports authorities used 14 canisters of tear gas during the standoff. ABC-17’s Kennedy Miller was outside the Moberly house during the standoff, and reports Thorp shot down a police drone sent into the home:

Online court records indicate the murder happened in 1993 in northeast Missouri’s Perry. The victim disappeared and was later found with two shotgun blasts to the back of the head. Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board will likely revoke Thorp’s parole, and he’s expected to return to prison for the murder charge.