Two shot in JCMO .. teen in custody

Abc – 17 — Two people were shot late Sunday in Jefferson City, though their injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Adams Street just before midnight. The two victims were taken to hospitals. Police said the investigation pointed to a person firing about 15 shots at two parked vehicles in the area.

Officers identified a suspect and tried to arrest him in a traffic stop Monday morning in the 300 block of Monroe Street. The suspect, a juvenile, ran but was caught and taken into custody. He had a 9 mm handgun with ammunition consistent with that found at the scene, police said.

Police took him into custody for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and first-degree assault.