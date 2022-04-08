Will the Chiefs run off to Kansas?

hy would the Kansas City Chiefs want to make the jump a new stadium on the Kansas side when they’re making out like ‘bandits’ in Missouri? …

Former Missouri State Economist Tom Kruckmeyer adds the Chiefs get a windfall in tax dollars from the state. He says the 2010 renovation of Arrowhead Stadium received two – thirds of the $375 – million cost from bonds funded by sales taxes.

Chiefs officials acknowledge that they’ve been approached by a group of investors who’d like to move the NFL franchise to suburban Kansas City Kansas.