Columbia man acquitted of all charges

ABC – 17 — A Columbia man acquitted of plotting to kill his ex-wife called his prosecution “malicious” Thursday.

A judge brought in to hear the murder conspiracy case found Mehrdad Fotoohighiam not guilty on all counts Thursday.

Special Judge Steven Ohmer found Fotoohighiam not guilty of charges including conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree attempted assault and witness tampering. The bench trial began Monday and Ohmer started deliberating Wednesday.

Fotoohighiam was accused of plotting to kill his wife with two other inmates while he was in jail. He was also accused of having contact with his ex-wife, which a judge had prohibited while he was being prosecuted for arson.

