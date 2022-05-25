Big expansion for JCMO Hitachi plant

One of mid-Missouri’s largest manufacturers has celebrated its 50th anniversary in Jefferson City by announcing a $10-million expansion.

Hitachi Energy will add 75 new jobs at their 13-acre plant near Highway 94. Governor Mike Parson joined company executives, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and state lawmakers for Tuesday’s announcement, saying that Hitachi provides good-paying, family-supporting jobs.

“You’ve got a sign right out in front that you turn off the road (Highway 94) today. $21 an hour if you want to come to work here. That’s just pretty good for the state of Missouri when you walk into a company like Hitachi at $21 an hour,” Parson says.

The plant opened as Westinghouse in 1972 and later became ABB. Hitachi Energy employs 950 workers at the plant. The plant makes 200 transformers per day for companies like Facebook and Amazon.