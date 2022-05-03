JC Council deal with Sterling Price resolution

Jefferson City councilmen vote to amend a resolution that talks about the history of Confederate General Sterling Price’s decision not to attack the Capital City during the Civil War. Councilman Scott Spencer introduced the measure. Mayor Carrie Tergin had ordered that two pavers at the new riverfront park be removed because she said they recognized the taken down Price marker on Moreau Drive. Former Councilman Edie Vogel sued the city, forcing the city pay her legal fees and return the pavers she paid for to the park.