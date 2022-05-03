Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
KWOS - John Marsh

JC Council deal with Sterling Price resolution

Jefferson City councilmen vote to amend a resolution that talks about the history of Confederate General Sterling Price’s decision not to attack the Capital City during the Civil War. Councilman Scott Spencer introduced the measure. Mayor Carrie Tergin had ordered that two pavers at the new riverfront park be removed because she said they recognized the taken down Price marker on Moreau Drive. Former Councilman Edie Vogel sued the city, forcing the city pay her legal fees and return the pavers she paid for to the park.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer