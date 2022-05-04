Listen to KWOS Live
No charges for CoMo cops in fatal bar shooting

(AP) — Two Columbia police officers will not face charges after a fatal shooting outside a lounge last year, a special prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Quillan Jacobs died after officers shot him outside the Vibez Lounge on Nov. 14.

Police said Jacobs and another man were shooting at each other when officers arrived. The officers shot Jacobs as he ran away from the scene while shooting into the crowd, police said.

Five people were injured.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said in a statement that the two officers believed Jacobs was a threat to them and to others as he ran while disobeying commands from the officers

