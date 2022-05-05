Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri lawmakers deal with voter i-d

 (AP) — Missouri senators took another step toward requiring photo identification at the polls as the deadline for lawmakers to pass legislation approaches.

Senators compromised on the measure late Tuesday night, adding a Democratic-sponsored amendment to allow no-excuse absentee voting up to two weeks prior to the date of an election.

Currently, voters need to cite an excuse for why they won’t be able to vote in-person on Election Day. Eligible excuses include plans to be out of town on Election Day and illness.

