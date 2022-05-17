One Mid – Mo Rep. calls congress map ‘asinine’

Governor Parson’s office has started the review process of the new congressional redistricting map approved by state lawmakers, which splits Columbia and Boone County into TWO districts. Columbia Democratic State Representative David Tyson Smith is critical of the new map, which splits Columbia along Broadway:

Representative Smith says the split is “asinine,” adding that he’s never seen anything like this. The new map moves part of Columbia and Boone County and all of Cooper and Moniteau counties to Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer’s district.