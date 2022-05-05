Silver Alert issued for missing JCMO man

The Jefferson City Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 88-year-old Guenter Fairbairn.

He was last seen around 6:40 P.M. Wednesday at 250 Rock Beacon Road.

Police say Fairbairn is 5-foot-1 and weighs 168 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

Fairbairn was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt, gray checkered pajama pants and house shoes.

Fairbairn suffers from Alzheimer’s and left his residence on foot.

Call the Jefferson City Police Department at (573) 634-6351.