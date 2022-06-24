Listen to KWOS Live
Lt Gov Mike Kehoe and veterans Doug Pavitt and Don Hentges

Dig down deep and help us with the KWOS Diamond Pet Foods Honor Flight Radiothon!

Say thank you to local area veterans by sending them on a life-changing trip to see their memorials in Washington D.C.

The KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Diamond Pet Foods runs until 6pm tonight.

The Central Missouri Honor Flight takes veterans on a non-stop day trip to Washington D.C. where they’ll tour their war memorials at no cost to them! These trips can be transformative for veterans who have been struggling with their experiences during the war. Many have been able to find closure and finally put to rest many of the burdens they’ve carried with them for decades. It’s also an opportunity to give many of these veterans the ‘welcome home’ they should have gotten but didn’t receive.

The waiting list of veterans has continued to grow and with your help, we’ll fund more flights to get our heroes to see their monuments. This year, a $300 donation will get you an official Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon t-shirt thanks to Xtreme Body and Paint!

To further honor our veterans, we invite you to share a picture of a special veteran in your life to our Wall of Honor! Thanks to Pro Pumping & Hydrojetting!

 

Click here to see the Wall of Honor and submit your photo.

 

 

You can make a donation online now thanks to Steve’s Pest Control here:

    Or call the Service Master of Columbia Phone Bank starting at 6am on the 24th.  

Thank you to our sponsors who help make this radiothon possible: Service Master of Columbia, Jiffy LubeGraf & SonsDowntown ApplianceXtreme Body & PaintAurora Organic DairyHigh Street DentistryBrian Wear PlumbingVeterans UnitedDoolittle TrailerRosebud TractorHemme ConstructionMid Mo TelecomLiving CanvasAtterberry AuctionsA1 Containers, & Little J Fireworks.

