Honors for a real hero

KWOS news has learned that Chief Petty Officer Bill McAnany has died. Bill spent 20 years in the Navy and rescued and treated sailors while he was stationed at Pearl Harbor during the 1941 attack. A hospital corpsman, Bill retired from the Navy after spending much of his career as an x – ray technician. He served in many of the major battles in the Pacific during World War 2. He and his wife Linda were at Pearl Harbor for last year’s 80th anniversary of the attack. Bill McAnany was 101.

We’ll miss you Chief.