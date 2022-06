On this Juneteenth holiday, some folks still remember Jefferson City’s long gone black business district. Second Baptist Church minister W – T Edmonson says the blocks near Lincoln University had black – owned hotels, restaurants and other businesses during the days of segregation …

All the businesses and homes in the ‘Foot’ were torn down during the urban renewal of the mid – 1960’s. it was called the ‘Foot’ because it sat at the foot of the hill of Lincoln University.