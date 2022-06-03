KC area cops cancel gun raffle

AP – A western Missouri police association has pulled the plug on its plan to raffle off an AR-15 rifle in the wake of recent mass shootings.

The Belton Police Athletic Association had planned to raffle off the gun as part of its annual fundraiser supporting an anti-drug education program in schools in the community south of Kansas City, Missouri.

Organizers said the decision to include the rifle in this year’s event was made months ago . “After recent tragic events, the Belton Police Athletic Association decided that it would be inappropriate to continue with the raffle as planned.”